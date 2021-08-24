Aliens: Fireteam Elite Guides, Tips, And Tricks Roundup

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is the type of game that'll likely overwhelm you after a few hours of play. As a cooperative class-based third-person shooter, you'll race to accomplish key objectives while gunning down near-endless hordes of terrifying, bloodthirsty aliens. It demands the best out of everyone involved, whether you're playing with others or by yourself, so you'll need to make sure you're ready. To help you better your skills against the alien menace, we've compiled all of our guides below for your reference.

For more about the game, be sure to read our Aliens: Fireteam Elite review. Otherwise, continue reading to check out all our in-depth guides. Be sure to check back frequently, as we'll be updating this roundup with even more guides in the coming days.

Beginner's Guide - Essential Tips And Tricks

For a basic rundown of what you need to know before diving into Aliens: Fireteam Elite, you'll find no better starting point than our beginner's guide. We've compiled useful insight around best practices to follow and other important habits to build as you exterminate the alien threat.

How Combat Rating Works

If there's one thing that'll confuse you early on, it's what the game calls your combat rating. To help you better understand how this mechanic works, we've put together an explainer to shine a light on the matter.

Class Guides (Doc, Technician, Gunner, Demolisher, Recon)

As mentioned, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a cooperative class-based third-person shooter. It gives you the option to choose between four distinct classes (five, once you beat the game). Each has its own unique strengths and weaknesses, so there's a lot you'll need to know and understand about their playstyles properly use them. Fortunately, we've made in-depth class guides to help ensure you're going into every campaign prepared.