Alan Wake Remastered Gets Surprise-Release Today On Switch With 20% Discount

Alan Wake Remastered has surprise-launched on Nintendo Switch, and it debuts with a nice discount. Remedy Entertainment had confirmed the game was coming this fall, but never gave a date. Releasing today, just in time for the spooky season, makes a lot of sense.

The 20% off launch discount is a nice treat, too, bringing the game down from $30 to $24. This includes the base game and two expansions: The Signal and The Writer. Check out a trailer below.

Alan Wake Remastered was originally released in October 2021 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC, as well as PS4 and Xbox One. On those platforms, the game includes a number of updates and improvements over the 2010 original, including 4K graphics and 60fps gameplay, along with new cutscenes and better facial animations. Just how the Switch edition compares isn't known at this stage, but the trailer below shows a noticeable downgrade in visuals, which is to be expected.

Alan Wake tells the story of a troubled author, Alan Wake, who goes on a journey to find his wife, Alice, who has gone missing. This is a horror story that contains some great thrills and spooky scenes, so it's fitting that it's releasing for Switch just in time for Halloween.

In GameSpot's Alan Wake Remastered review, Phil Hornshaw said, "If you've never played Alan Wake before, or you're itching to re-experience Alan's descent into the darkness, this is absolutely the way to do it."

Alan Wake 2 is also in the works, with Remedy back at the helm. Very little is known, but the game is coming in 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and the title is funded in part and published by Epic Games.