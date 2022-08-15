AEW: Fight Forever's Wacky Minigames Shown Off In New Trailer

A new trailer for AEW: Fight Forever has been revealed by THQ Nordic, showcasing a brief slice of gameplay and a few of the odd minigames that players can take part in. Presented by AEW commentator Tony Shiavone and former AEW Women's champion Dr. Britt Baker (DMD), the core gameplay showed off some of the attacks that players will be able to pull off.

If regular head-stomps and mouth-hook submissions aren't enough, you'll also be able to whip steel chairs, trashcans, and baseball bats to help you wear down your opponent long enough for the referee to count to three.

Beyond that standard match setup, you can play a dancing minigame where you guide several wrestlers in the ring using button prompts and a baseball minigame that turns one of the AEW performers into a giant ball that you can hit out of the stadium.

First announced back in 2020, AEW: Fight Forever is being helmed by former WWE game developer Yuke's. THQ Nordic didn't confirm a release date for AEW: Fight Forever, but it did mention that it's "coming soon" in the trailer.

On the other side of the wrestling video game landscape, Take-Two Interactive confirmed in its quarterly earnings report that WWE 2K23 was in development, alongside other projects such as GTA 6, NBA 2K23, and Kerbal Space Program 2.

AEW: Fight Forever will have a career mode, wrestler customization, signature AEW arenas, and multiple match types when it launches, including traditional singles bouts, the Casino Battle Royale, and an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch option. It'll be launching off the top rope and onto Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.