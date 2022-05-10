Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp's Release Date Is Still Missing In Action

While Nintendo has plenty of games being released in 2022, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp doesn't look to be one of them.

By on

Comments

In its annual report for the financial year that ended on March 31, Nintendo confirmed that while a number of games are still on track for a 2022 release, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp isn't on the list at this point.

In its launch schedule category, the remake of the first two Advance Wars games simply has a "To Be Announced" next to its launch date listing.

Click To Unmute
  1. Gotham Knights - Batcycle Pre-Order trailer
  2. Gotham Knights - Official Nightwing and Red Hood Gameplay Demo
  3. Gotham Knights Gameplay Teased Amid 4 Player Speculation | GameSpot News
  4. Short Nite is Back in Fortnite!
  5. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 - Warlords of New York: Season 9 Hidden Alliance Overview Trailer
  6. Rage Among the Stars - Launch Trailer
  7. Sker Ritual - Reveal Trailer
  8. Apex Legends: Saviors Battle Pass Trailer
  9. Bibots | Gameplay trailer
  10. PUBG MOBILE | Version 2.0 Patch Notes
  11. 9 Things You Didn't Know About Apex Legends
  12. Sword Master Reacts to Elden Ring Weapons

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp – Nintendo Direct 2.9.202 Trailer

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp was originally scheduled for a December 3 release before it was rescheduled for an April 8 launch. Nintendo delayed the game indefinitely back in March and attributed the delay to "recent world events," likely referencing Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The publisher has yet to confirm a new release date, although that hasn't stopped at least one person from temporarily playing a pre-loaded copy, which was installed before the delay was announced.

Even with Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp's status up in the air, Nintendo still has a loaded roster of games that'll be rolled out throughout the year. These titles include Mario Strikers: Battle League, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Splatoon 3, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and Bayonetta 3.

More games in the indie category will also be announced in a Nintendo Direct scheduled for May 11 and there are still rumors of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 capping off the year.

Nintendo's business is also going strong, as the company reported more than 107 million Switch console sold, while game sales have climbed to 822.18 million units. At least 45 million of those sold units are from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe alone, the best-selling game on the Switch.

Most Anticipated Switch Games For 2022 And Beyond
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)