Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp's Release Date Is Still Missing In Action

In its annual report for the financial year that ended on March 31, Nintendo confirmed that while a number of games are still on track for a 2022 release, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp isn't on the list at this point.

In its launch schedule category, the remake of the first two Advance Wars games simply has a "To Be Announced" next to its launch date listing.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp was originally scheduled for a December 3 release before it was rescheduled for an April 8 launch. Nintendo delayed the game indefinitely back in March and attributed the delay to "recent world events," likely referencing Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The publisher has yet to confirm a new release date, although that hasn't stopped at least one person from temporarily playing a pre-loaded copy, which was installed before the delay was announced.

Even with Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp's status up in the air, Nintendo still has a loaded roster of games that'll be rolled out throughout the year. These titles include Mario Strikers: Battle League, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Splatoon 3, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and Bayonetta 3.

More games in the indie category will also be announced in a Nintendo Direct scheduled for May 11 and there are still rumors of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 capping off the year.

Nintendo's business is also going strong, as the company reported more than 107 million Switch console sold, while game sales have climbed to 822.18 million units. At least 45 million of those sold units are from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe alone, the best-selling game on the Switch.