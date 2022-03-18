Activision Teases Snoop Dogg DLC For Warzone, Vanguard, And Call Of Duty Mobile

Activision's official Call of Duty Twitter account has teased the arrival of Snoop Dogg to Warzone, Vanguard, and Call of Duty Mobile with a short video featuring gold dog tags and smoke.

While the tweeted video doesn't announce what part the rapper will play in each title, a previously leaked skin suggests that Snoop Dogg will at least be a playable operator to use in Vanguard and Warzone. The operator skin shared by notable Call of Duty leaker "ZestyCODLeaks" has since been removed, but it showed a Vanguard-themed Snoop Dogg decked out with a gold chain, fedora, and sunglasses.

Recovered these Dogg Tags in battle. Anyone know whose they are? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FWFib4MlAL — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 18, 2022

Given the dates listed on the dog tags in the video, players can expect Snoop Dogg to appear in Call of Duty Mobile first on April 1. He'll later arrive in Warzone and Vanguard on April 19, but it feels like a missed opportunity not to save Snoop's entrance for April 20.

Of course, this won't be Snoop Dogg's first appearance in the Call of Duty franchise, as the iconic rapper was also featured in 2013's Call of Duty: Ghosts as a voiceover DLC pack. Players could purchase Snoop's narration to replace the game's battle announcer to add a bit more flavor to Ghost's multiplayer mode.

The rapper's new DLC will follow this year's Call of Duty crossover with Attack on Titan, which features bundles themed around both Levi and an Armored Titan. Additionally, players can expect major updates coming later this month to both Warzone and Vanguard with the upcoming Season 2 Reloaded update.