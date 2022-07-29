Activision Removes Dog/Wolf Skin From CoD: Warzone Blog Post But Doesn't Explain Why

A recent blog post for Call of Duty: Warzone/Vanguard Season 4 Reloaded included imagery that suggested some kind of dog/wolf skin might be coming to the games. Bizarrely, the text of the blog post never mentioned this animal skin, and now all imagery has been scrubbed from the blog post.

Call of Duty fansite CharlieIntel spotted the change and also linked to the work of artist Sail Lin, who uploaded very similar-looking dog/wolf artwork to Artstation in 2020.

Activision seems to have removed all images of the dog/wolf operator skin from the Call of Duty blog

Left image is the new image, right is what it was before

unsure if the skin is releasing now pic.twitter.com/VGzENnKhkq — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) July 28, 2022

The original dog/wolf skin was featured prominently in the lead image for the blog and in the text with the image below, showing a dog/wolf head on a human body firing a gun. Developer Raven Software also tweeted an image of the animal skin, and it remains online.

Activision has not provided any explanation for what's going on with this animal skin, and we've followed up with the company to try to learn more.

Dog gone.

In other Call of Duty news, a new Titanium Trials event is going on now alongside a Rebirth of the Dead mode involving zombies. For more, check out GameSpot's guides below.

Looking further out, Activision plans to launch two new Call of Duty games this year, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, though they have yet to be fully unveiled.