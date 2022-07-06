Activision Blizzard Employees Announce Walkout, Demand Better Healthcare And Protection From Retaliation

Following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, a number of Activision Blizzard employees are concerned about what the news could mean for women and LGBTQ+ workers. As such, the Activision Blizzard King Workers Alliance has scheduled a walkout for July 21 to demand "protections of ABK employees from external threats like the recent overturn of Roe V. Wade, and internal threats such as retaliation and harassment while in the workplace."

In light of the recent attacks on the civil liberties of our employees, the employee-led Committee Against Sex and Gender Discrimination has scheduled a walk out action on July 21st, 2022 (1/17) — ABetterABK 💙 ABK Workers Alliance (@ABetterABK) July 6, 2022

In the series of tweets announcing the walkout, the ABK Workers Alliance states that the company's current healthcare policies do not "adequately protect" its workers. At the present, Activision Blizzard reportedly offers up to $4,000 reimbursements for out-of-state medical care, but leaves employees open to legal prosecution. The Alliance demands include ensuring that workers can "safely, affordably, and legally maintain access to life saving procedures like abortions and trans-affirming healthcare."

Additionally, the ABK Workers Alliance is demanding protection from internal retaliation following claims of harassment and intimidation by the company.

"While 'retaliation' is prohibited on paper, the company has been actively engaged in union busting for a year now, and employees have been harassed and intimidated for organizing," Alliance members wrote.

The protesting workers are therefore demanding that Activision Blizzard "begin and maintain dialogue with the members of the Committee Against Sex and Gender Discrimination, and legally commit to neutrality in our workers' attempts to organize."

Our walkout demands represent several actions that our company should take to protect its workers, and can be seen in this graphic (15/17) pic.twitter.com/17ZGTLofgJ — ABetterABK 💙 ABK Workers Alliance (@ABetterABK) July 6, 2022

In the past year, the ABK Workers Alliance has called for multiple walkouts to protest the company's history of discrimination and unethical labor conditions. According to the Alliance, the organization has attempted to work directly with Activision Blizzard management to address "issues of this nature," but has repeatedly had its concerns dismissed. The Alliance says that demonstrations have been proven to be "the most effective solution" to getting the company to address employee demands.

GameSpot has reached out to Activision Blizzard for a comment on the walkout, but has yet to receive a response.