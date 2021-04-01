The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Acer Gaming Monitors, Mice, and More Featured In Amazon's Deal Of The Day
If you're looking to snag a new monitor or gaming mouse, Amazon has a great one-day sale on Acer peripherals.
Amazon's latest Deal of the Day discounts a number of excellent Acer products. If you're a PC gamer, these affordable deals are well worth paying attention to. From an excellent 144Hz gaming monitor to a rolltop backpack that's capable of fitting all your PC gaming essentials, there are some excellent discounts available. This sale is only available for today, so you'll want to snag any deals you're interested in soon.
Check out the full Amazon DOTD sale to see the entire selection of deals. And if you're looking to snag some cheap games to use with your new PC gaming accessories, Fanatical currently has a Platinum Collection bundle, where you can mix and match the games you want for a discounted price.
Acer K241Q gaming monitor
$150 (was $200)
Some of the highlights from the one-day sale include the Acer K241Q gaming monitor for $150. It features a 144Hz TN display with a resolution of 1080p and a max response time of 1ms. It features FreeSync as well, providing a tearless, smooth experience in all games.
Acer R240HY monitor
$110 (was $130)
The Acer R240HY monitor wasn't made for gaming, but it would make an excellent display for work or a second screen for budding streamers. It's got a 60Hz, 1080p IPS panel that's thin and looks great for the price.
Acer Predator rolltop backpack
$80 (was $130)
The Acer Predator rolltop backpack is big enough to fit a 15.6-inch gaming laptop as well as a keyboard, mouse, and your headphones. It's adorned with water-resistant fabric, complete with a padded interior and back support for your comfort.
Acer Predator Cestus 330 gaming mouse
$45 (was $65)
The Acer Predator Cestus 330 gaming mouse is a good option for budget-minded gamers. It features a 16K DPI optical sensor, seven programmable buttons, and five on-board profiles you can save your settings to.
