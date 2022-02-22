A Plague Tale: Requiem Collector's Edition Revealed, Preorders Available Now

It's been almost three years since A Plague Tale: Innocence launched to rave reviews, and Asobo Studio is finally ready to bring us another grim adventure in A Plague Tale: Requiem. We still don't have an official release date, although the long-awaited title is slated for a 2022 launch. Anyone who preorders Requiem will get a bunch of digital exclusives, and there's also a newly announced Collector's edition that offers a handful of exclusive items such as a resin statue, vinyl soundtrack, and more.

A Plague Tale: Requiem Preorder Bonuses

Purchasing the physical version of A Plague Tale Requiem will get you The Protector Pack. This digital bundle includes The Red Damsel Crossbow Skin, bonus crafting material, and 13 exclusive cosmetics for Amicia. We don't see any retailer-exclusive preorder bonuses yet, but it's possible they'll pop up when Requiem announces a firm release date.

A Plague Tale: Requiem follows Amicia and Hugo on a grim, supernatural journey. The duo is attempting to start a new life after fleeing their home and have settled into a new routine in a land far away from their past. Things don't stay quiet for long, however, as Hugo's supernatural abilities quickly bring deadly challenges to their new life.

The action-adventure game has seen a few previews ahead of its launch, showing off incredible graphics and a dark fantasy world that's teeming with places to explore and deadly enemies to overcome. Much of its story remains under wraps, but what's been shown off so far is more than enough to pique the interest of fans.