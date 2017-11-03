A Lord Of The Rings TV Show Is Potentially Coming To Amazon

A TV series based on the epic fantasy franchise The Lord of the Rings is in the works, though it sounds like very early days and it may never happen. According to Variety, Warner Bros. TV and J.R.R. Tolkien's estate are talking to Amazon about developing a series based on the novels. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is reportedly actively involved personally in the discussions. Importantly, Variety points out the rumored talks are only in the "very early stages" and no agreement has been reached as of yet.

According to Variety, WB and the estate are speaking to other, unnamed platforms for the new Lord of the Rings show, with Amazon said to be the frontrunner at this stage. WB and Amazon had no comment when approached by Variety.

Variety points out that it is a rarity for Bezos to be personally involved in negotiations regarding Amazon Studios projects. He might be doing so due to the recent turnover at Amazon Studios. Roy Price was the Amazon Studios president before leaving the company recently amid sexual harassment claims. Head of scripted programming Joe Lewis and head of unscripted programming Conrad Riggs also left Amazon recently.

Some of Amazon Studios projects include the critically acclaimed shows Transparent, Mozart in the Jungle, and The Man in the High Castle.

The Lord of the Rings is one of the biggest entertainment properties on the planet, so it is no surprise at all to learn it may continue with a TV series. There are no details at all as of yet regarding what part of the Lord of the Rings story the show might cover or who would star in it. Whatever the case, it is an exciting idea for Lord of the Rings fans.