Disney+ Price Destiny 2 Proving Ground Strike Fortnite Literature Samples Fortnite Tame Boars Monster Hunter Rise Review In Progress Valheim Patch Notes

A Hat In Time DLC Expansions Finally Release For PS4, Xbox One On March 31

Plus, developer Gears for Breakfast charming 3D platformer is getting PS5 and Xbox Series X|S improvements.

By on

Comments

Developer Gears for Breakfast has revealed that the Seal the Deal and Nyakuza Metro DLC expansions for A Hat in Time are finally coming to the Xbox One and PS4 versions of the game. Both DLC expansions will be available on March 31 at 11 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

If you have to choose between one or the other, Seal the Deal is the one you want for new ways to play A Hat in Time. The DLC adds a brand-new chapter, The Arctic Cruise, as well as a punishingly difficult Death Wish mode and local split-screen co-op. Nyakuza Metro is for those looking to spice up their experience with new stickers, flairs, camera filters, badges, and dyes.

On top of both the Seal the Deal and Nyakuza Metro DLC, on March 31, A Hat in Time will get next-gen console improvements. With these upgrades, playing the 3D platformer on Xbox Series X|S or PS5 will boost the game to 60fps.

In GameSpot's A Hat in Time review, Kallie Plagge writes, "A Hat in Time is slow to start, but it's brimming with the charm and collectible-finding joy of classic 3D platformers. Collectibles are both fun to find and help guide you to the game's best secrets, and seeing everything there is to see is its own reward. The platforming isn't particularly challenging, nor does it do anything especially new, but A Hat in Time's cleverly themed worlds and witty quips lend it a more contemporary feel that's just right for satisfying a 3D platforming craving."

Click To Unmute
  1. 7 Best Resident Evil Villain Transformations
  2. Bloodborne Speedrunner Reacts To Viral Reddit Clips
  3. 25 Years Of Resident Evil
  4. 5 New Things We Learned About New Pokémon Snap
  5. 14 Minutes of Magic: Legends Open Beta Gameplay
  6. Best Fortnite Clips of the Week
  7. Mortal Kombat Movie - Official Character Lore Trailer
  8. Zack Snyder's Justice League Trilogy Plans Explained
  9. Rick and Morty: The Jerry-est Moments Ever! (Seasons 1-4)
  10. Magic: Legends Open Beta Launch Trailer
  11. Rocket League - Llama-Rama 2021 Trailer
  12. World's End Club - Nintendo Switch Gameplay Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Escaping The Exploding Train In A Hat In Time

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

A Hat in Time
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)