60fps Support May Be Coming For Assassin's Creed Origins

Assassin's Creed Origins, the first entry in the franchise that pivoted away from its traditional formula, may be getting an update from Ubisoft in the form of 60fps support.

Fans have been asking Ubisoft to update the game since Assassin's Creed Odyssey received a similar update this past August. The latest entry in the franchise, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, has had 60fps support since 2020.

While fans may finally be able to play the 2017 entry in the Assassin's Creed franchise at a higher frame rate, it's not clear exactly when the game will be updated. Ubisoft announced the feature as an aside while celebrating Assassin's Creed day on Twitter. "We are also looking into adding 60fps support for Assassin's Creed Origins, so stay tuned!" reads the tweet.

It's unlikely that fans will be able to play Assassin's Creed Origins at 60fps on consoles without a PS5 or Xbox Series X. Odyssey's patch from earlier this year only applied to the new-gen version of the game, same as Valhalla's.

While Assassin's Creed Origin's Bayek will look better in action at a higher frame rate, he's not being given the same treatment as either Odyssey's Kassandra or Valhalla's Eivor. The two protagonists have come face-to-face thanks to a recently released bundle of free content for both Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Assassin's Creed Valhalla called Crossover Stories.

Another larger expansion, supposedly lasting a whopping 35 hours, is planned to release for Assassin's Creed Valhalla next year. Titled Dawn of Ragnarok, the DLC will place players in the shoes of Havi, one of Eivor's descendants. Dawn of Ragnarok is set to release on March 10.