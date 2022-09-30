6 Games Are Free To Stream For Prime Members In October

Google Stadia is shutting down its servers, but Amazon’s game streaming platform, Luna, is still going strong. In fact, October will see the addition of six games to the Prime Gaming Channel--which is offered free to all Prime members. This includes a few quirky indies, a highly rated FPS, and more. Luna can be streamed on PC, Mac, mobile, or through any compatible Amazon Fire devices.

Amazon Luna Prime Gaming Channel Games For October 2022

SkateBird

Earthworm Jim 2

Star Wars Pinball

Monster Truck Championship

Metro Exodus

Blair Witch

The Prime Gaming Channel is included with your standard Amazon Prime membership. If you’re not yet a member, you can get a free trial and check out everything it has to offer--including Prime Gaming.

Keep in mind that the above titles can’t be permanently added to your library. Instead, you’ll only be able to stream them through the Prime Gaming Channel on Luna until they’re replaced next month. That means you’ll want to set aside some time in the coming weeks to check out any that catch your eye. Also, make sure to claim the other free games this month--which you can download and keep forever--if you're a Prime subscriber.

Metro Exodus might be the most enticing game of the bunch, offering a horrific, post-apocalyptic world to explore. You’ll play as Artyom, a survivor that’s seeking refuge in the tunnels below Moscow, before heading out to find greener pastures and start anew. Our Metro Exodus review called its challenging combat “thrilling,” and that its “endearing characters” help bring the haunting world to life.

If you’re looking for something a bit lighter, you can enjoy SkateBird this month. The quirky indie has you zipping around as a bird on a skateboard, racking up points by stringing together combos and completing a variety of challenges on each stage. It’s not Tony Hawk, but it’s worth trying--especially when it’s free.

Other games in the October Prime Gaming Channel lineup include the iconic platformer Earthworm Jim 2, nightmare-inducing Blair Witch, and Monster Truck Championship.