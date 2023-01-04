6 Free Games Available Now For Amazon Prime Members

The Evil Within 2 serves as the standout title for the January lineup.

By on

Comments

A new month means a new lineup of free games for Amazon Prime members. Prime Gaming is now giving away six titles, with the highlight being The Evil Within 2. The rest of the slate consists of Faraway 2, Breathedge, Beat Cop, Lawn Mowing Simulator, and Chicken Police - Paint It Red.

The Evil Within 2 was developed by Tango Gameworks (founded by Shinji Mikami) and released in 2017. The survival-horror game follows a detective named Sebastian Castellanos, who's searching for his daughter, Lily. For more, check out GameSpot's The Evil Within 2 review, which found the sequel to be great.

Click To Unmute
  1. 25 Biggest Open World Games Coming in 2023 and Beyond
  2. Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event
  3. Horde Mode XL Date Announcement | World War Z: Aftermath
  4. WAR OF THE VISIONS FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS | DRAGON QUEST TACT Collaboration Incoming!
  5. Free PlayStation Plus Games For January 2023 | GameSpot News
  6. The Day Before | Exclusive RTX ON Gameplay Reveal
  7. Overwatch 2 Seasonal Event | Battle for Olympus 2023
  8. Witchfire | Exclusive GeForce RTX Gameplay Reveal
  9. Throne and Liberty | Exclusive GeForce RTX Gameplay Reveal
  10. Tower of Fantasy | NVIDIA DLSS 3 Comparison
  11. Warhaven | Exclusive NVIDIA DLSS 3 Announce Trailer
  12. Atomic Heart | Exclusive GeForce RTX Gameplay Reveal

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Evil Within 2 Video Review

If you don't want to raise your heartbeat, but instead chill out a bit, Prime Gaming is also offering Lawn Mowing Simulator. The title conveys exactly what you'll be doing. The game features real-world lawn mowers to take care of the Great British countryside.

The remaining four games in the lineup are lesser known but feature a wide variety of genres. Faraway 2, for instance, is a side-scrolling puzzle game, while Breathedge is a space survival title. Beat Cop has a retro, pixel-art look, and Chicken Police is a noir adventure game.

Interested in snagging these free games but aren't a Prime member? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial. Once you claim the games, they are yours to keep forever.

Claim free games at Prime Gaming

Prime Gaming free games for January:

Available starting January 3

  • The Evil Within 2
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator
  • Faraway 2
  • Breathedge
  • Beat Cop
  • Chicken Police - Paint It Red

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

The Evil Within 2
Chicken Police - Paint it RED!
PC
Lawn Mowing Simulator
Breathedge
Beat Cop
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)