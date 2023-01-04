6 Free Games Available Now For Amazon Prime Members

A new month means a new lineup of free games for Amazon Prime members. Prime Gaming is now giving away six titles, with the highlight being The Evil Within 2. The rest of the slate consists of Faraway 2, Breathedge, Beat Cop, Lawn Mowing Simulator, and Chicken Police - Paint It Red.

The Evil Within 2 was developed by Tango Gameworks (founded by Shinji Mikami) and released in 2017. The survival-horror game follows a detective named Sebastian Castellanos, who's searching for his daughter, Lily. For more, check out GameSpot's The Evil Within 2 review, which found the sequel to be great.

If you don't want to raise your heartbeat, but instead chill out a bit, Prime Gaming is also offering Lawn Mowing Simulator. The title conveys exactly what you'll be doing. The game features real-world lawn mowers to take care of the Great British countryside.

The remaining four games in the lineup are lesser known but feature a wide variety of genres. Faraway 2, for instance, is a side-scrolling puzzle game, while Breathedge is a space survival title. Beat Cop has a retro, pixel-art look, and Chicken Police is a noir adventure game.

Interested in snagging these free games but aren't a Prime member? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial. Once you claim the games, they are yours to keep forever.

Prime Gaming free games for January:

Available starting January 3