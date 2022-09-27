500 Xbox Games Discounted In Huge New Sale

Hundreds of games are on sale over at the Xbox Store, including big names like Far Cry 6 and Call of Duty: Vanguard. Discounts run the gamut from family-friendly adventures to mature RPGs, making it easy to find something to add to your library. The duration of each sale varies wildly (some are ending next Monday, while others carry on deep into October), so be sure to check out the deals soon.

One of the cheapest games on sale is Dragon Age: Inquisition Game of the Year Edition. This includes the highly reviewed base game along with several add-ons and additional content to keep your journey going well beyond the main storyline. It’s a great RPG, and picking it up for $8 is a steal.

Several fighting games are also up for grabs, including Dragon Ball FighterZ for $9, Injustice 2 for $6, and UFC 4 Deluxe Edition for $14, down from $70. All three offer some great competitive gameplay, but UFC 4 is seeing one of the biggest price cuts of the sale--making now a great time to check it out.

If you’re yet to experience the joy of running around as a menacing goose, you’ll be glad to know that the hilarious Untitled Goose Game is now available for just $10. The quirky title sees you running rampant in a quaint, picturesque town as you check tasks off your to-do list. These range from sneaking your way into a building to trapping a kid in a phone booth.

Plenty of other games are on sale, and we’ve put together a shortlist of our favorites below.

Best deals on Xbox Store