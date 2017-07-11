3DS System Update Out Now, Here's What It Does (Not Much)

Nintendo has released a new update for its 3DS family of handhelds, though don't expect the patch to do much. The patch notes simply state that "further improvements to overall system stability and other minor adjustments have been made to enhance the user experience."

The update is out now in the US, but it's unclear if it's available to international 3DS owners as well: the patch notes are currently not listed on Nintendo UK's site. We do know, however, that the patch is available for all 3DS models.

Version 11.5.0-38U is something of a rarity: it's the first new 3DS update since April and only the second since the launch of the Nintendo Switch in March. The hybrid console has been updated a number of times since its release. One recent patch simply included "general system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience," though the the prior update added the ability to store credit card information for the Eshop.

The Switch launched on March 3 globally. It sold 906,000 units in the United States during its first month, with launch title Zelda: Breath of the Wild moving more than 1.3 million units for Switch and Wii U combined. The Switch is the fastest-selling Nintendo system ever.

Despite that, Nintendo isn't done with releasing 3DS games. Hey! Pikmin launches later in July, while both Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga and Metroid II: Return of Samus are getting 3DS remakes. Nintendo is also launching a new 3DS model, the New Nintendo 2DS XL, on July 28 in the US.