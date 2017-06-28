30 DC Animated Superhero Movies Will Be Collected In This Amazing Anthology
Batbox!
Fans of DC's animated movies will have much to celebrate this summer, when an epic anthology hits home entertainment platforms. DC Universe Original Movies: 10th Anniversary Collection is a 30-film collection of every single entry in the studio's animated superhero universe.
The collection kicks off with DC's first original movie, 2007's Superman: Doomsday. It includes adaptations of classic graphic novels (The Dark Knight Returns, The Killing Joke), origin stories (Justice League: Gods and Monsters, Batman and Harley Quinn), and superhero team-ups (Justice League Vs. Teen Titans, Justice League Dark).The set also includes five animated shorts and a variety of new special features.
Check out the full list of movies:
- Superman: Doomsday
- Justice League: The New Frontier
- Batman: Gotham Knight
- Wonder Woman Commemorative Edition
- Green Lantern: First Flight
- Superman/batman: Public Enemies
- Justice League: Crisis On Two Earths
- Batman: Under The Red Hood
- Superman/batman: Apocalypse
- All-star Superman
- Green Lantern: Emerald Knights
- Batman: Year One
- Justice League: Doom
- Superman Vs. The Elite
- The Dark Knight Returns, Part 1
- The Dark Knights Returns, Part 2
- Superman: Unbound
- Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox
- Justice League: War
- Son Of Batman
- Batman: Assault On Arkham
- Justice League: Throne Of Atlantis
- Batman Vs. Robin
- Justice League: Gods And Monsters
- Batman: Bad Blood
- Justice League Vs. Teen Titans
- Batman: The Killing Joke
- Justice League Dark
- Teen Titans: The Judas Contract
- Batman And Harley Quinn
In a statement, Mary Ellen Thomas, Warner's VP of Family and Animation Marketing, said: "It's been an amazing journey from the initial concept of bringing comic book pages to screen to the completion of 30 animated films spotlighting the mesmerizing characters and stories of the DC library. We are proud to celebrate this first decade of filmmaking with an impressive box set filled with exciting extras beyond these stunning films themselves."
DC Universe Original Movies: 10th Anniversary Collection will be available on digital platforms from August 15, before hitting Blu-ray in a 32-disc box set on November 7. Details of the special features will be released later this summer.
