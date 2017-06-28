30 DC Animated Superhero Movies Will Be Collected In This Amazing Anthology

Fans of DC's animated movies will have much to celebrate this summer, when an epic anthology hits home entertainment platforms. DC Universe Original Movies: 10th Anniversary Collection is a 30-film collection of every single entry in the studio's animated superhero universe.

The collection kicks off with DC's first original movie, 2007's Superman: Doomsday. It includes adaptations of classic graphic novels (The Dark Knight Returns, The Killing Joke), origin stories (Justice League: Gods and Monsters, Batman and Harley Quinn), and superhero team-ups (Justice League Vs. Teen Titans, Justice League Dark).The set also includes five animated shorts and a variety of new special features.

Check out the full list of movies:

Superman: Doomsday

Justice League: The New Frontier

Batman: Gotham Knight

Wonder Woman Commemorative Edition

Green Lantern: First Flight

Superman/batman: Public Enemies

Justice League: Crisis On Two Earths

Batman: Under The Red Hood

Superman/batman: Apocalypse

All-star Superman

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights

Batman: Year One

Justice League: Doom

Superman Vs. The Elite

The Dark Knight Returns, Part 1

The Dark Knights Returns, Part 2

Superman: Unbound

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

Justice League: War

Son Of Batman

Batman: Assault On Arkham

Justice League: Throne Of Atlantis

Batman Vs. Robin

Justice League: Gods And Monsters

Batman: Bad Blood

Justice League Vs. Teen Titans

Batman: The Killing Joke

Justice League Dark

Teen Titans: The Judas Contract

Batman And Harley Quinn

In a statement, Mary Ellen Thomas, Warner's VP of Family and Animation Marketing, said: "It's been an amazing journey from the initial concept of bringing comic book pages to screen to the completion of 30 animated films spotlighting the mesmerizing characters and stories of the DC library. We are proud to celebrate this first decade of filmmaking with an impressive box set filled with exciting extras beyond these stunning films themselves."

DC Universe Original Movies: 10th Anniversary Collection will be available on digital platforms from August 15, before hitting Blu-ray in a 32-disc box set on November 7. Details of the special features will be released later this summer.