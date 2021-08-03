2K Teases "Exciting New Franchise" For Reveal This Month

2K Games, the publisher of titles like Borderlands, BioShock, NBA 2K, and more, will announce--or at least share more details on--an "exciting" upcoming title that apparently hasn't been announced yet.

As part of parent company Take-Two's latest earnings release, management announced that whatever this project is, it'll be reveal this month. "Later this month, 2K will unveil details of another exciting new franchise planned for launch during this fiscal year," the company said.

As TheGamer reminds us, this will be 2K's first new franchise since 2016's Battleborn.

Before E3, it was reported that XCOM developer Firaxis, which is part of 2K, was working on a Marvel strategy game, but as of yet, it's unclear if this is the franchise that's being revealed this month. Another possibility is that the reveal is the new title from former Call of Duty boss Michael Condrey. He is now leading a new 2K studio that's reportedly making a multiplayer game. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

In other news, Take-Two announced that two of its "core immersive" games have been delayed so the teams could spend more time on polish, and not due to COVID.

