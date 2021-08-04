2K Raising Money For St. Jude Children's Hospital Via PGA Tour 2K21

2K Sports is holding a charity drive to benefit the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through PGA Tour 2K21. The Golf Fore Good event, as it's called, takes place today, August 4.

The event kicks off at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET and runs for four hours, wrapping up at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET. 2K's own Good Game Bro will appear on the stream alongside USO gaming ambassador and Purple Heart recipient The Pool Shark and other guests.

The event is looking to raise $5,000 for St. Jude, which is a charity that helps support children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases. "We won't stop until no child dies from cancer," the group says. You can read more about St. Jude on its website.

The Golf Fore Good page accepts donations from PayPal and credit card.

In other news, 2K Sports has yet to say if its PGA Tour 2K series will return this year. "The next release of the PGA Tour 2K franchise is going to be bigger and better in every way. We're super excited to tell you more but until then, we're continuing to add new multiplayer content in PGA Tour 2K21 so our fans can get in and play together today," the developer said.