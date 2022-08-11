2022's Pokemon Go World Championship Is Taking Place In London

Niantic has announced that the upcoming 2022 Pokemon World Championship will take place in London, England, from August 18 to August 21. To celebrate the 2022 Pokemon World Championship, Niantic will be rewarding players with in-game bonuses and features.

The World Championships 2022 Pikachu will be making its Pokemon Go debut during this event, there'll also be event bonuses, and Victory Road-inspired music will play every time a trainer is in battle. Max Go battle sets will be increased to 20 during the event, allowing players to have 100 max battles daily. Players who complete the Time Research will be rewarded with items such as Elite Fast TM, Elite Charged TM, and encounters with World Championships 2022 Pikachu.

Players will also have the opportunity to run into the following Pokemon:

Nidoran

Mankey

Machop

Mudkip

Sableye

Meditite

Swablu

Spheal

Croagunk

Dewpider

Scraggy

Galarian Stunfisk

The following raids will be available during the 2022 Pokemon World Championship:

World Championships 2022 Pikachu (One-star)

Galarian Farfetch’d (One-star)

Marill (One-star)

Barboach (One-star)

Timburr (One-star)

Scraggy (One-star)

Primeape (Three-star)

Lickitung (Three-star)

Skarmory (Three-star)

Zacian (Five-star)

Zamazenta (Five-star)

Mega Slowbro (Mega)

Players can also complete Field Research for Pokemon such as Beldum, Bulbasaur, Chikorita, Galarian Zigzagoon, Gastly, Magikarp, Rhyhorn, and Fletchling.

The following Pokemon will receive a Featured Attack during the event:

Evolving Rhydon to Rhyperior will get the Charged Attack Rock Wrecker.

Evolve Haunter to Gengar will receive the Charged Attack Shadow Punch.

Evolving Magikarp to Gyarados will get a Charged Attack Aqua Tail.

Evolve Metang to Metagross will receive the Charged Attack Meteor Mash.

Evolving Fletchinder to Talonflame will get the Fast Attack Incinerate.

The in-game item shop will also feature Galar-inspired clothes with outfits such as Dragon-type Sports Top & Dragon-type Sports Shorts and Dark-type Sports Top & Dark-type Sports Shorts.

