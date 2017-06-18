$200 Xbox One S Minecraft Bundle Available Now

Calling all blockbusters: for a short time, this Xbox One S Minecraft bundle is on sale for $200 at Ebay.

If you're looking for a late father's day gift that's friendly for the kiddos or just because, right now is the right time to grab it. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on a new Xbox One S yet, so snag it before it sells out. Online consumer electronic store Newegg is running the sale. Did we mention there's free shipping too?

The $50 price cuts to the Xbox One consoles prior to the Xbox One X reveal just ended yesterday; this sale does not seem related.

The Xbox One S is the second iteration of the Xbox One console. It's 40 percent smaller, has 4K media output, and HDR gaming and movies. It's intended for the casual gamer who prefers a little more portability and finer details in their games than the original Xbox One could offer. Make sure to check out our review here.

The recently announced Xbox One X isn't for the average joe however; it's a beastly machine meant for the most hardcore of gamers. For more on that iteration of the Xbox One, head on over here.