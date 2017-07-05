Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC, Crash N'Sane Trilogy, Is Battlefront 2 Pay-to-Win?
The Lobby crew recounts their time with Breath of the Wild's newest DLC, whether Crash Bandicoot is worth returning to, and how Battlefront 2 is handling progression.
by Peter Brown, Robert Handlery, Mike Mahardy, Kallie Plagge, Erick Tay, Richard Li, and Jean-Luc Seipke on
Show Info
Follow
The Lobby
Airs Wednesdays at 11AM PT
Broadcast live from our studios in San Francisco, join GameSpot every Wednesday at 11AM Pacific for the latest previews, interviews, game demos, giveaways and more.
Host: Mike Mahardy