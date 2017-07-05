Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC, Crash N'Sane Trilogy, Is Battlefront 2 Pay-to-Win?

The Lobby crew recounts their time with Breath of the Wild's newest DLC, whether Crash Bandicoot is worth returning to, and how Battlefront 2 is handling progression.

by , , , , , , and on

    • View Comments (0)

    Show Info

    The Lobby

    Host: