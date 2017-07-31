Why Titanfall 2's Post-Release Content Is Praiseworthy
We chat about Titanfall 2's latest update, Frontier Defense, and what makes this games post-release content so remarkable.
by Peter Brown, Robert Handlery, Mike Mahardy, Kallie Plagge, Erick Tay, Richard Li, and Jean-Luc Seipke on
Show Info
Follow
The Lobby
Airs Wednesdays at 11AM PT
Broadcast live from our studios in San Francisco, join GameSpot every Wednesday at 11AM Pacific for the latest previews, interviews, game demos, giveaways and more.
Host: Mike Mahardy
Load Comments