The Lobby crew recounts their favorite moments from Supergiant's new sports-RPG mashup, and discuss their time in Epic's fort-building tower defense title.
Sorry! Your browser is not one that we can support in chat any longer. Its either too old or your IT guy really did a job on it and its 'too safe' for us. We thought a lot about this and its just too darn hard to support your browser while we support newer browsers that play so much better with others on the internet. We really hope you can upgrade. If Mel the IT guy riding high on his little power trip sez no then we got nothin for ya man. You can still watch the live stream so at least you have that going for you. Which is nice...
We strongly suggest
Chrome
We're totally cool with Safari (no private browsing)
We deal with Firefox
Oh and there's Internet Explorer (10 and newer)
Sure, you can watch the show without logging in, but The Future has arrived and the time for interactivity is now! If you were to sign into your account you could chat with other viewers in the space before this helpful message IN REAL TIME. Just think of the life-changing conversations you're missing out on right now!
Go on, create a new account or log into your existing account.