  • 0 Watching
  • 0 Chatting
  • 0 Lurking
  • 0s Global Cooldown
A new poll has started! VOTE NOW or forever hold your peace

The Return Of The Sneak King

Joey and Jean Luc get their sneak on as Burger King's mascot The King and we'll be giving some hot prizes away!

Shortcuts
  • Toggle Main Chat alt + q
  • Toggle Replies alt + w
  • Toggle Tabs alt + s
Close
Chat!
(0 seconds cooldown)

Sure, you can watch the show without logging in, but The Future has arrived and the time for interactivity is now! If you were to sign into your account you could chat with other viewers in the space before this helpful message IN REAL TIME. Just think of the life-changing conversations you're missing out on right now!

Go on, or .

Replies
    Polls

    Warning

    Hype Meter