  • 0 Total
  • 0 Chatting
  • 0 Lurking
  • 0s Global Cooldown
A new poll has started! VOTE NOW or forever hold your peace

Testing Out Ghost Recon Wildlands New PvP In Ghost War Beta

The new Ghost War beta is out for Ghost Recon Wildlands so Aaron and Erick head in to see what this new player vs player mode is all about.

Close
Chat!
(0 seconds cooldown)
Replies
    Staff Questions
      Polls

      Warning

      Hype Meter