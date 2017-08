Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Star Fighter Assault - Empire Scimitar Gameplay

We took to the cold dead of space to do battle between Empire and Rebels at Gamescom 2017. Star Wars Battlefront II's Starfighter Assault mode features huge battles between classic Star Wars ships like the X-Wing and Tie Fighter, as well as hero ships like Han Solo's Millennium Falcon, and Darth Maul's Scimitar.