Star Trek Online - LeVar Burton Interview

Starting this week, captains can experience a new Star Trek: The Next Generation-themed featured episode titled “Beyond the Nexus” in the free-to-play MMORPG, Star Trek Online. For the first time ever, you can team up with Starfleet Captain Geordi La Forge, brought to life by actor LeVar Burton. Greg had the opportunity to talk to Levar over the phone recently about the game, TNG, and the new Star Trek Discovery! Disclosure: CBS is GameSpot's parent company.