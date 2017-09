Rick and Morty S3 E8 "Morty's Mind Blowers" Breakdown!

This episode was done in place of an Intergalactic Cable episode and we loved it. Morty's mind blowers included Monster morty, Evil overlord morty, Dead santa, squirrel overlords and so many realizations about RIck and Morty's past adventures that Morty not becoming evil Morty everyday seems to hinge on him not having this memories.