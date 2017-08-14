Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 5 Eastwatch Breakdown!
Lucy, Dave, and Tamoor discuss Gilly's revelation, Dickon's Goomba doppelgänger, and the reunion we've all been waiting for. Beware spoilers! Enter our Jon Snow Funko Pop giveaway! (US only): https://www.gamespot.com/articles/game-of-thrones-season-7-episode-5-giveaway/1100-6452407/ Check out Mike's article on Jaime's chances: https://www.gamespot.com/articles/game-of-thrones-an-actual-armorer-weighs-in-on-jai/1100-6452332/
by Tamoor Hussain, Lucy James, Dave Jewitt, and Adam Mason on
Show Info
GameSpot of Thrones
Airs Weekly
Game of Thrones superfans Lucy, Dave, and Tamoor have your weekly Westeros fix right here on GameSpot Universe. All men must subscribe.
Host: Tamoor Hussain Lucy James Dave Jewitt
Crew: Chris Beaumont Adam Mason