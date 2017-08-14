Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 5 Eastwatch Breakdown!

Lucy, Dave, and Tamoor discuss Gilly's revelation, Dickon's Goomba doppelgänger, and the reunion we've all been waiting for. Beware spoilers! Enter our Jon Snow Funko Pop giveaway! (US only): https://www.gamespot.com/articles/game-of-thrones-season-7-episode-5-giveaway/1100-6452407/ Check out Mike's article on Jaime's chances: https://www.gamespot.com/articles/game-of-thrones-an-actual-armorer-weighs-in-on-jai/1100-6452332/

by , , , and on

    • View Comments (0)

    Show Info

    GameSpot of Thrones

    Host:

    Crew:

    Load Comments