Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 4 The Spoils Of War Breakdown!
Lucy, Dave, and Tamoor discuss Daenerys' tantrums, their love for Dickon Tarly, Jurassic Park, and that amazing battle sequence. Beware spoilers!
by Tamoor Hussain, Lucy James, Dave Jewitt, and Adam Mason on
Host: Tamoor Hussain Lucy James Dave Jewitt
Crew: Chris Beaumont Adam Mason