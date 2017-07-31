Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 3 The Queen's Justice Breakdown!
Join Lucy, Dave, and Tamoor as they discuss Littlefinger's leaning, Olenna's sassiest moments, and Cersei's lipstick in the latest episode of Game of Thrones. Beware spoilers!
Tamoor Hussain, Lucy James, Dave Jewitt, and Adam Mason
