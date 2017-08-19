Game Of Thrones: Bronn's Funniest Moments
Ser Bronn of the Blackwater has a zinger for every occasion. Here's a collection of his best moments. Beware of spoilers! Enter our giveaway to be in with a chance of winning a Tyrion Lannister Funko Pop! (US-only) https://www.gamespot.com/articles/game-of-thrones-season-7-funko-pop-giveaway/1100-6452407/
by Lucy James on
Show Info
GameSpot of Thrones
Airs Weekly
Game of Thrones superfans Lucy, Dave, and Tamoor have your weekly Westeros fix right here on GameSpot Universe. All men must subscribe.
Host: Tamoor Hussain Lucy James Dave Jewitt
Crew: Chris Beaumont Adam Mason