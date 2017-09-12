Destiny 2: Week 2 Reset Day Nightfalls, Challenges, Treasure Maps and More

Join us this week on our first livestream of Destiny's Children where we'll be playing every Tuesday when Destiny 2 resets to do the new activities including Nightfalls, Milestones, Challenges, and repping up the GameSpot Clan.

by and on

    • View Comments (1)

    Show Info

    GameSpot Live