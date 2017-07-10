Crash Bandicoot And The Issues With Nostalgic Remasters - The Lobby
The Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy has brought up the question for the Lobby crew of how much should remasters change vs staying faithful to the original.
by Peter Brown, Robert Handlery, Mike Mahardy, Kallie Plagge, and Jean-Luc Seipke on
Show Info
Follow
The Lobby
Airs Wednesdays at 11AM PT
Broadcast live from our studios in San Francisco, join GameSpot every Wednesday at 11AM Pacific for the latest previews, interviews, game demos, giveaways and more.
Host: Mike Mahardy
Load Comments (0)