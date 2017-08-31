Call of Duty: WWII New Guns, Scorestreak, Basic Training in Private Beta

Rob and Erick head back into the Call of Duty WWII private beta to try out the new M1A1 Carbine, M1903 Sniper, a new scorestreak Mortar Strike, and a brand new basic training Ordnance.

