  • 0 Total
  • 0 Chatting
  • 0 Lurking
  • 0s Global Cooldown
A new poll has started! VOTE NOW or forever hold your peace

BIllie Lurk Returns In Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider

We check out the stand alone experience Dishonored Death of the Outsider which features Billie Lurk who needs to find a way to end the source of chaos within the Empire.

Close
Chat!
(0 seconds cooldown)
Replies
    Staff Questions
      Polls

      Warning

      Hype Meter