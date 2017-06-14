Arkane's Creative Director Talks About Working On The Dishonored Series And Death Of The Outsider - E3 2017

Harvey Smith drops by to talk about working on the dishonored series and how the game allows players to choose the way they want to play as well as Dishonored's Dead Of The Outsider DLC On The Lobby.

by , , and on

    • View Comments (0)
    The Lobby
    About The Lobby

    Broadcast live from our studios in San Francisco, join GameSpot every Wednesday at 11AM Pacific for the latest previews, interviews, game demos, giveaways and more.

    Schedule: Wednesdays at 11AM PT

    Host:

    Load Comments