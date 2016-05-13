  1. What Is Hello Neighbour? - Gameplay Overview
  2. Harry Potter Game Coming From Pokemon Go Dev; Star Wars Loot Box Prices! - GS News Roundup
  3. Star Wars Battlefront 2's Confusing Multiplayer Progression - The Lobby
  4. Star Wars Battlefront 2 - Becoming The Emperor On Endor Full Match Gameplay
  5. Star Wars Battlefront 2 - First Campaign Mission Gameplay
  6. Star Wars Battlefront 2 Has A Cool Easter Egg In The Mos Eisley Cantina - Gameplay
  7. DOOM - 13 Minutes Of Campaign Carnage Gameplay
  8. DOOM - Going For The Highest Score In Arcade Mode On Switch Gameplay
  9. American Horror Story: Cult Episode 10 "Charles (Manson) in Charge" Breakdown!
  10. Star Wars Battlefront 2 - Rebel Ambush Campaign Mission Gameplay
  11. Is Xbox One X For You? - The Lobby
  12. Star Wars Battlefront 2 - The Battle Of Endor Campaign Mission Gameplay
Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Review In Progress

Doom Switch Review In Progress

  • First Released
    released
  • Reviewed Nov 9, 2017
  • NS
4 Comments

Don't look back.

by on

There was a time when the thought of playing a game like 2016's Doom on Nintendo Switch seemed too good to be true. Yet here we are, playing Doom on Switch. While it's impressive to see it running on a portable system at all, Nintendo's convertible console obviously can't stand up to the performance of other consoles or PCs. Doom has endured a few compromises during its transition to a more modest platform, and depending on your tolerance for blurry visuals and fiddly controls, these cut corners may be a deal breaker no matter how fascinating the experience is at first blush.

One thing is certain, however: Doom's campaign is all here, accompanied by the leaderboard-centric arcade mode. Just like before, you push through hordes of demons with bullets and gut-wrenching melee takedowns while a heavy metal soundtrack encourages you to go faster and hit harder. As enemies scale, your weaponry follows, offering a gratifying escalation of excitement befitting Doom's reputation.

This is not to say that Doom's campaign was perfect to begin with, and the same issues it had in the past persist on Switch. There's a fair amount of repetition to deal with, some of which diminishes what should be a monumental milestone: landing on the ground in Hell. You wind up going to and fro multiple times, and despite the feverish action that carries you along the way, there is an amount of deja vu to contend with that saps your enthusiasm, if ever so slightly.

Gallery image 1Gallery image 2Gallery image 3Gallery image 4Gallery image 5Gallery image 6Gallery image 7Gallery image 8Gallery image 9Gallery image 10

Ultimately, Doom's fast-paced combat makes the occasionally repetitive journey worth taking, and the addition of arcade mode allows you to focus on action alone if you have little interest in the game's so-so narrative or mission structure. The mode was introduced on other platforms in a post-release update and is designed for people who want to either practice their speedrunning skills or rank on internet leaderboards. Multipliers and other score-boosting elements have been introduced to encourage different tactics, and in some cases, to create an unlikely path around a map for optimal scores and efficiency.

Every stage of the campaign is unlocked in arcade mode from the start, and you're allowed to pick and choose from the weapons that would normally be available to you, in addition to every rune perk (regardless of mission), when choosing your loadout. The freedom to hop back and forth throughout the game is a boon as a returning player, though it's constructed in such a way that you might want to dip your toes in the campaign from the start to get your bearings if you haven't played Doom since 2016. Unless you're able to find the rare extra lives amidst all the chaos, one death is all it takes for your run to end in arcade mode.

One of the unfortunate realities of playing such a demanding game with Switch Joycons is that you're bound by the limitations of small analog sticks. Doom offers sensitivity and camera smoothing adjustments that do help to a degree, but compared to playing on the full-sized Pro Controller, Joycons feel notably less reliable. And despite the options menu hinting at motion controls when docked, they don't apply to aiming--you just waggle the right joycon to melee enemies, which isn't as responsive or effective as simply pressing in the right analog stick.

Gallery image 1Gallery image 2Gallery image 3Gallery image 4Gallery image 5Gallery image 6Gallery image 7Gallery image 8Gallery image 9Gallery image 10

Switch's screen can also prove problematic when facing a room of sprinting demons. It may just be too small to provide the encompassing experience the game's toughest challenges demand. It's also strange to see the UI as it is, with a font size so small that you'll be hard-pressed to quickly read menus when playing undocked. None of this is to say that Doom is unplayable or unenjoyable on the go, it's just the least optimal way to play.

No matter how you approach playing Doom on Switch, you will undoubtedly have to contend with blurry visuals. Bethesda has promised the game will run at 720p regardless of whether your Switch is docked or not. In practice, even if Doom is outputting a 720p signal, It frequently shifts into lower gear, presenting not only low-res textures and models, but an overall muddied image that indicates dynamic resolution switching and stretching. There are rare moments when Doom appears sharp and clear, but you regularly see drastic swings in quality.

There's nothing else like it on a portable system, but be prepared to face a handful of compromises, especially if you're used to playing on other platforms.

If you can stand to look at a lesser version of Doom's once captivating world, you'll find that the game plays well enough on Switch so long as you've got a TV in front of you and a Pro Controller in hand. There's nothing else like it on a portable system, but be prepared to face a handful of compromises, especially if you're used to playing on other platforms.

For a more in-depth look at Doom, be sure to check out our original review of the PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions from 2016. Come back in a couple days for our final review after we've put Doom's multiplayer modes to the test on Switch.

For more information on GameSpot's approach to reviews in progress, please have a look at our Review Guidelines.

    • View Comments (4)
    Back To Top
    DOOM

    DOOM / Nintendo Switch

    The Good
    Satisfyingly chaotic combat
    Steady doses of new weapons and upgrades
    Impactful soundtrack
    Wonderfully grim landscapes
    The Bad
    Repetitive mission structure
    Regular resolution dips
    The portable experience falls short
    7
    Review In Progress
    About GameSpot's Reviews
    Other Platform Reviews for DOOM

    About the Author

    doc-brown

    Peter played eight hours of Doom on Switch heading into his review in progress, splitting his time between the campaign and arcade mode. Bethesda provided advanced copies of the game to GameSpot.

    More GameSpot Reviews

    Load Comments

    DOOM More Info

    Follow
  • First Released
    released
    • Nintendo Switch
    • PC
    • + 2 more
    • PlayStation 4
    • Xbox One
    Doom (stylized as DOOM and originally known as Doom 4) is the upcoming multi-platform installment of the Doom series by id Software
    Gamespot Score
    7
    Good
    8.5
    Average Rating441 Rating(s)
    Please Sign In to rate DOOM
    Developed by:
    id Software
    Published by:
    Bethesda Softworks
    Genre(s):
    Shooter, 3D, Action, First-Person
    Theme(s):
    Sci-Fi
    Content is generally suitable for ages 17 and up. May contain intense violence, blood and gore, sexual content and/or strong language.
    Mature
    Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Strong Language