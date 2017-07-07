Zelda Breath Of The Wild: How To Survive Trial Of The Sword's Final Floors

Created by on

Mastered
Image 1 of 24
  1. Mastered
  2. Floor 1
  3. Floor 2
  4. Floor 3
  5. Floor 4
  6. Floor 5
  7. Floor 6
  8. Floor 7
  9. Floor 8
  10. Floor 9
  11. Floor 10
  12. Floor 11
  13. Floor 12
  14. Floor 13
  15. Floor 14
  16. Floor 15
  17. Floor 16
  18. Floor 17
  19. Floor 18
  20. Floor 19
  21. Floor 20
  22. Floor 21
  23. Floor 22
  24. Floor 23
  25. More Image Galleries You May Like

Mastered

The first DLC for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, called The Master Trials, is out now. It includes a new quest known as The Trial of the Sword, which challenges you to overcome 45 enemy-filled rooms with nothing but the armor and weapons you find within. It's a rigorous trial, but if you finish it, you unlock the true power of the Master Sword--higher attack without having to worry about the sword powering down as quickly.

There are three sets of trials; if you've made it past the first two, click ahead to see how to best handle each grueling floor of the final set. Don't forget to fill your hearts before you head in, and set up a treasure chest tracker on your Sheikah Sensor so you don't miss any loot. If you're just now starting the trials, first check out our survival tips for beginners.

For more about Breath of the Wild, check out our full review, our guide roundup, or our feature detailing everything you need to know about it. And be sure to check out our roundup detailing where to find all the new armor sets and items.

Image 1 of 24
    •   View Comments (0)
    Load Comments