Zelda Breath Of The Wild: How To Survive Trial Of The Sword's Final Floors

The first DLC for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, called The Master Trials, is out now. It includes a new quest known as The Trial of the Sword, which challenges you to overcome 45 enemy-filled rooms with nothing but the armor and weapons you find within. It's a rigorous trial, but if you finish it, you unlock the true power of the Master Sword--higher attack without having to worry about the sword powering down as quickly.

There are three sets of trials; if you've made it past the first two, click ahead to see how to best handle each grueling floor of the final set. Don't forget to fill your hearts before you head in, and set up a treasure chest tracker on your Sheikah Sensor so you don't miss any loot. If you're just now starting the trials, first check out our survival tips for beginners.

