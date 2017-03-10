Zelda Breath of the Wild Amiibo Unlock Guide

The official Nintendo page for the The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild lists Amiibo that are compatible with the game, but it provides few other firm details. Fortunately, we've tirelessly been scanning various Amiibo into our games here at the office to try and lock down exactly what items you can get.

It's worth noting that all Amiibo (including Animal Crossing Amiibo cards) work with Breath of the Wild, however non-Zelda themed Amiibo will only make three to four random, common items materialize.

Many rare and unique armor sets can only be acquired through Amiibo, though it's worth noting that they're generally no more powerful than your starting gear and they're much, much more expensive (in terms of materials) to level up.

The information in this guide has been gathered from our collective experience in the office and the official Breath of the Wild Guide. However, while that guide describes the items that can be acquired from Amiibo, it does not specify which Amiibo to use for each weapon and armor set.