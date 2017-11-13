Zelda Breath of the Wild Amiibo Unlock Guide [Update]

What Each Figure Gets You
What Each Figure Gets You

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been out for over half a year now, and it's still getting new Amiibo. With the release of four figures based on the game's champions, there are already questions brewing about what each get you. Click ahead to find out more details, and if you're curious about what other Zelda Amiibo get you, we've got all that information too.

It's worth noting that all Amiibo (including Animal Crossing Amiibo cards) work with Breath of the Wild, however non-Zelda themed Amiibo will only make three to four random, common items materialize.

Many rare and unique armor sets can only be acquired through Amiibo, though they're generally no more powerful than your starting gear and they're much, much more expensive (in terms of materials) to level up.

If you need even more Zelda guides, check out our recipe and cooking manual, our beginner's guide, or just our general list of everything you might want help figuring out.

And of course you shouldn't miss our official review of Breath of the Wild.

The information in this guide has been gathered from our collective experience in the office and the official Breath of the Wild Guide. However, while that guide describes the items that can be acquired from Amiibo, it does not specify which Amiibo to use for each weapon and armor set.

