WWE Summerslam Match Card & Predictions

Created by on

Image 1 of 13
  2. Big Show vs. Big Cass (Enzo Suspended In A Shark Cage)
  3. Akira Tozawa (c) vs. Neville
  4. John Cena vs. Baron Corbin
  5. Cesaro & Sheamus (c) vs. Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins
  6. Randy Orton vs. Rusev
  7. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
  8. Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks
  9. Naomi (c) vs. Natalya
  10. The New Day (c) vs. The Usos
  11. AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens (Shane McMahon As Guest Referee)
  12. Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
  13. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman
  14. More Image Galleries You May Like

WWE's biggest event of the summer is almost here: Summerslam. Both the Raw and Smackdown rosters will compete in this gigantic event boasting a ton of matches, including a couple with hilarious/awesome stipulations. Summerslam returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, August 20. The Kickoff show begins at 5 PM ET/2 PM PT, with the main card starting at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT. Here are the details on the 12 matches taking place during the event.

As of the time of this writing, there's been no indication of which matches will be on the Kickoff show.

Image 1 of 13
    •   View Comments (0)
    Load Comments