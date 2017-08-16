WWE Summerslam Match Card & Predictions

WWE's biggest event of the summer is almost here: Summerslam. Both the Raw and Smackdown rosters will compete in this gigantic event boasting a ton of matches, including a couple with hilarious/awesome stipulations. Summerslam returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, August 20. The Kickoff show begins at 5 PM ET/2 PM PT, with the main card starting at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT. Here are the details on the 12 matches taking place during the event.

As of the time of this writing, there's been no indication which matches will be on the Kickoff show.