WWE No Mercy: Match Card And Predictions

Thankfully, it's been a month since the last WWE PPV, since the two-a-month schedule has been a bit too much for most fans. Now that PPV fatigue has worn off, Raw is presenting its brand-exclusive event No Mercy. Coming to the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the PPV will start at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on Sunday, September 24 and boasts two big main event matches. The Kickoff show will start one hour prior and will feature an unannounced match. Here's who is on the card and our predictions for the evening.