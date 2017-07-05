WWE Great Balls Of Fire Match Card And Predictions

Yes, WWE's next PPV is really named after a Jerry Lee Lewis song, and yes, the logo for the event doesn't even try to be subtle in any way. Regardless, on Sunday, July 9, the Raw brand-exclusive event Great Balls of Fire comes to PPV and the WWE Network and boasts eight matches, which includes five title matches.

Great Balls of Fire starts Sunday at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, with a Kickoff Show beginning at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT.