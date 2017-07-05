WWE Great Balls Of Fire Match Card And Predictions

  2. Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa (Kickoff Match)
  3. Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass
  4. Cesaro & Sheamus (c) vs. The Hardy Boyz (30-Minute WWE Iron Man Match)
  5. The Miz (c) vs. Dean Ambrose
  6. Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt
  7. Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks
  8. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman (Ambulance Match)
  9. Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Samoa Joe
Yes, WWE's next PPV is really named after a Jerry Lee Lewis song, and yes, the logo for the event doesn't even try to be subtle in any way. Regardless, on Sunday, July 9, the Raw brand-exclusive event Great Balls of Fire comes to PPV and the WWE Network and boasts eight matches, which includes five title matches.

Great Balls of Fire starts Sunday at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, with a Kickoff Show beginning at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT.

