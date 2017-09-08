WWE 2K18: Who's Missing From This Year's Roster?

WWE 2K18's full roster has been revealed, and many fans of WWE have noted some marquee names missing from the October game. However, with DLC yet to be announced, there is still a chance fan-favorite stars will make their way on the roster. We picked out some wrestlers we'd love to see onto this year's roster and the chances they'll be released as DLC, starting off with current Raw and Smackdown talent.

You can check out the entire confirmed WWE 2K18 roster here, to see who made the cut.