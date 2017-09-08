WWE 2K18: Who's Missing From This Year's Roster?

  2. The Hardy Boyz (Raw)
  3. Elias Samson (Raw)
  4. James Ellsworth (Smackdown)
  5. The Singh Brothers (Smackdown)
  6. Lana (Smackdown)
  7. Maria and Mike Kanellis (Smackdown)
  8. Shelton Benjamin (Smackdown)
  9. Mustafa Ali (205 Live)
  10. Tony Nese (205 Live)
  11. Drew McIntyre (NXT)
  12. Aleister Black (NXT)
  13. Ruby Riot (NXT)
  14. The Velveteen Dream (NXT)
  15. Pete Dunne
  16. Jerry Lawler (Legend)
  17. New Age Outlaws (Legend)
  18. Vince McMahon (Legend)
  19. William Regal (Legend)
  20. The Dudley Boys (Legend)
  21. Owen Hart (Legend)
  22. Hulk Hogan (Legend)
WWE 2K18's full roster has been revealed, and many fans of WWE have noted some marquee names missing from the October game. However, with DLC yet to be announced, there is still a chance fan-favorite stars will make their way on the roster. We picked out some wrestlers we'd love to see onto this year's roster and the chances they'll be released as DLC, starting off with current Raw and Smackdown talent.

Click here to jump ahead to 205 Live and NXT talent.

Click here to jump ahead to Legends.

You can check out the entire confirmed WWE 2K18 roster here, to see who made the cut.

