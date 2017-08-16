WWE 2K18: Every Confirmed Wrestler On The Roster

  2. Seth Rollins (Raw)
  3. Kurt Angle (Smackdown/Legend)
  4. John Cena (Free Agent)
  5. Batista (Legend)
  6. Rob Van Dam (Legend)
  7. Bray Wyatt (Raw)
  8. Dolph Ziggler (Smackdown)
  9. Sami Zayn (Smackdown)
  10. Dean Ambrose (Raw)
  11. Baron Corbin (Smackdown)
  12. Kalisto (Raw)
  13. Akira Tozawa (205 Live)
  14. Sin Cara (Smackdown)
  15. Hideo Itami (NXT)
  16. Eric Young (NXT)
  17. Jinder Mahal (Smackdown)
  18. Bushwhacker Butch (Legend)
  19. Bushwhacker Luke (Legend)
  20. Konnor (Smackdown)
  21. Viktor (Smackdown)
  22. Cesaro (Raw)
  23. Sheamus (Raw)
  24. Karl Anderson (Raw)
  25. Luke Anderson (Raw)
  26. Nikki Cross (NXT)
  27. Alundra Blayze (Legend)
  28. Emma (Raw)
  29. Lita (Legend)
  30. Summer Rae (Raw)
  31. Paige (Raw)
  32. Brie Bella (Retired)
  33. Nikki Bella (Smackdown)
  34. British Bulldog (Legend)
  35. Buddy Robert (Legend)
  36. Diamond Dallas Page (Legend)
  37. Big Boss Man (Legend)
  38. Mark Henry (Raw)
  39. Bam Bam Bigelow (Legend)
  40. Bret Hart (Legend)
  41. Dusty Rhodes (Legend)
  42. Undertaker (Legend)
  43. Big Show (Raw)
  44. Andre The Giant (Legend)
  45. Kane (Smackdown)
  46. Diesel/Kevin Nash (Legend)
  47. Luke Harper (Smackdown)
  48. Erick Rowen (Smackdown)
  49. Sawyer Fulton (NXT)
  50. Alexander Wolfe (NXT)
  51. Killian Dain (NXT)
  52. Braun Strowman (Raw)
  53. Goldust (Raw)
This October, 2K Games will release the next game in its WWE franchise: WWE 2K18. Seth Rollins was revealed as the cover star of this year's game, and more recently, John Cena's career will be highlighted in the deluxe edition of the game, which you can see the contents of above. The biggest news came from early July when it was announced the game will be available on Nintendo Switch. We also discussed some of the changes to this year's game with 2K devs.

For WWE 2K18, the publisher has stated this year's roster will be the biggest one yet, topping last year's edition, which had 177 playable characters, including DLC. Here are the playable characters revealed so far, and we'll be updating this gallery as more are revealed up until its release in October.

Click here to jump ahead to the first batch of roster reveals: 47 characters [August 16]

Current number of playable characters: 52

New characters for this year (so far): 9

