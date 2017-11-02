Wrestling's 22 Best Heel Turns Every Fan Should Know

Every superhero needs a villain to show how good they can be and professional wrestling is no different. Whether it's Triple H, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, or Vince McMahon, himself, the wrestling industry is loaded with some of the most datardly villains of all time.

Still, every bad guy has an origin story--a reason they went from being a babyface to a feel in the ring. Here are 22 of the biggest wrestling heel turns that every fan should know, ranked from worst to best.

Image: WWE