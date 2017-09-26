Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - Weapons And Upgrades Gallery

In Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, the Nazi army has entrenched itself in the U.S.A, seeking to change the culture of the country to fit its twisted worldview. With B.J. Blazkowicz leading the resistance, he'll come across all manner of Nazi weaponry and tech that he has every intention of using against its creators.

During our recent hands-on time, we got try out a large list of weapons and equipment that B.J. Blazkowicz, AKA Killer Billy, used with deadly proficiency against the Nazi menace. Expanding upon the attachment system from The New Order, you'll be able to apply various attachments and upgrades to your weapons, making them even more deadly. Here's a quick run through of the many guns you'll come across in The New Colossus.